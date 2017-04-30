Justin Bour Has 6 RBI To Help Marlins Beat Pirates 10-3

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) — Justin Bour drove in six runs with four hits, both career highs, and the Miami Marlins rallied from a three-run deficit to end a four-game losing streak by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 Sunday.

Bour improved his batting average from .184 to .222. He had an RBI double in the second, an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run single in the fifth and a two-run homer in Miami’s six-run seventh.

Bour helped the Marlins avert a series sweep and shake an offensive slump after being outscored 26-8 during the previous four games. They totaled a season-high 15 hits, including three each by Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna.

Josh Bell hit a two-run homer for the Pirates, but they were shut out over the final 8 2/3 innings.

Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl left in the fifth inning after he was hit in the right leg by Gordon’s sharp one-hopper. Kuhl collapsed in pain as Gordon reached on a single. The right-hander eventually got up and threw several warmup pitches before walking to the dugout.

Bour hit a two-out, two-run single off Trevor Williams (1-1) later in the inning to put the Marlins ahead to stay, 4-3. Kuhl was charged with three runs, two earned, in four-plus innings.

Bour became the first Marlins player with at least six RBIs and four hits in a game since 2010. He now has four homers and 15 RBIs this year.

Miami’s first baseman finished 4 for 5 when he flied out in the eighth needing a triple for the first cycle in Marlins history. He has one career triple.

Tom Koehler allowed three of the first four batters to score and exited trailing 3-0 after four innings. His ERA rose to 5.40.

Five Marlins relievers combined for five scoreless innings. Dustin McGowan (1-0) pitched the fifth.

ROSTER MOVE

Before the game, the Pirates selected the contract of C John Bormann from Class A Bradenton, and OF Danny Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Gerrit Cole (1-3, 3.60 ERA) is scheduled to make his 100th career start Monday when Pittsburgh begins a four-game series in Cincinnati. Cole is 0-6 in eight career starts against the Reds.

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (2-1, 4.71) gets the ball Monday when the Marlins open a four-game home-and-home series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

