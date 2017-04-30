Focus On South Florida: Tropical Nights

April 30, 2017 12:02 PM By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under: Autism, Focus On South Florida, Rudabeh Shahbazi, Tropical Nights

According to the CDC, autism impacts one in 68 children in this country. The University of Miami’s “Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities” helps thousands of families deal with the disorder.

CBS4 is a sponsor of the center’s upcoming fundraiser “Tropical Nights,” which benefits its autism programs, services and research. We talk to the center’s clinical director about its work and the need for it in our community.

Guests:   Dr. Jennifer Durocher

