Focus On South Florida: Orange Bowl Food & Wine

Over the years, the Orange Bowl has given back millions of dollars to the South Florida community.
One of the ways it does so, is through annual events like the “Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration,” previously known as the “OBIES”.
CBS4 is a proud sponsor of this year’s event. We interview the president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee, and meet one of the chefs competing in the event whose food we get to sample on set.
Guests: Don Slesnick
Chris Miracolo