Focus On South Florida: Orange Bowl Food & Wine

April 30, 2017 12:17 PM By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under: Focus On South Florida, Orange Bowl, Rudabeh Shahbazi

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Over the years, the Orange Bowl has given back millions of dollars to the South Florida community.

One of the ways it does so, is through annual events like the “Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration,” previously known as the “OBIES”.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of this year’s event. We interview the president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee, and meet one of the chefs competing in the event whose food we get to sample on set.

Guests:     Don Slesnick

                    Chris Miracolo

More from Rudabeh Shahbazi
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch