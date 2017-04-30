Focus On South Florida: African-American Achievers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
The “African-American Achievers Awards” recognize those who invest their time and talent toward building a stronger community. We interview two of the recipients who share their inspirational stories.
Shaun Davis founded one of the largest African-American owned certified and public accounting and consulting firms in the southeast. He is also the Board chair for the Urban League of Broward County. Enid Curtis Pinkney is a historian who was instrumental in saving the historic Lemon City cemetery and the Native American burial ground in downtown Miami known as Miami Circle. Pinkney was elected the first black president of the Dade Heritage Trust, and is founder of the African-American Committee
Guests: Shaun Davis
Enid Curtis Pinkney