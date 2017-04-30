WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6:30pm

Fatal Drive-By Leaves Half A Dozen Witnesses

April 30, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Miami Shooting, Silva Harapetian

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade has left one man dead and several witnesses shaken up.

henton 2 Fatal Drive By Leaves Half A Dozen Witnesses

Robert Henton (Source: Facebook)

Heart-wrenching cries are heard as friends and family comforted each other at the scene, near N.W. 56th Street and N.W. 24th Avenue. Their loved one, Robert Henton, lay dead on the street.

As investigators combed through the scene, not far from the victim’s body rested his yellow dirt bike, on its side in the middle of the street. It was a bike featured in many photos Henton shared on his Facebook page.

Henton was killed just five days shy of his 37th birthday. Neighbors said more than half a dozen people were standing outside talking, when a car drove up and someone got out, aimed a gun at Henton and opened fire, shooting him multiple times.

A bullet also grazed a woman’s arm. She was seen bandaged and unhurt. No one else is believed to have been wounded.

Police haven’t released many details, like a description of the shooter or the drive-by vehicle. The gunman is still be on the loose.

