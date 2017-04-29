Rayshawn Jenkins Drafted By Los Angeles Rams

Follow CBS Miami: Twitter | Facebook
Add another former Miami Hurricane to the list of NFL draftees.
Safety Rayshawn Jenkins was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the NFL Draft Saturday afternoon. Though Jenkins had to wait until the third day, the Chargers moved quickly and selected the senior defensive back with the sixth pick in the round – 113th overall.
Jenkins was the second former UM player picked in the 2017 draft. Tight end David Njoku was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round Thursday night.
Measuring 6-foot-1 and weighing 216 pounds, Jenkins appeared in 49 games – 33 starts – for the Canes through his career. He was a three-star recruiting coming out of St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut Academy and turned himself into a solid all-around safety – evident by his 201 career tackles and nine interceptions and 19 pass break-ups.
Jenkins will likely be welcomed to Los Angeles by another former Hurricane – linebacker Denzel Perryman, who the Chargers drafted in the second round in 2015.