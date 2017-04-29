Nationwide Rallies Call For Climate Justice & Clean Energy Economy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Rallies across the country are demanding a clean energy economy and seeking to draw attention to the perceived environmental and economic problems stemming from climate change.
Events in several major cities in the U.S. were organized to coincide with a national climate march in Washington, D.C. on President Trump’s 100th day in office, protesting an administration that has seemingly attacked and ignored apparent evidence that says melting ice, rising seas, longer droughts, stronger storms, and threatened habitats are increasing.
About 20 cities in Florida have joined the march, including Miami, Orlando and at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in West Palm Beach.
“This date marks the end of the first 100 days of the Trump Administration, during which time Donald Trump has dismantled hard-won climate protections, issued assaults on our air, water, and land,” said a Miami-based organizer.
Others have demanded stability for workers in affected industries like farming, forestry and seafood.
“The climate crisis is a symptom of a deeper problem: an economy based on extraction and exploitation of resources and people,” said the Orlando People’s Climate March. “This economy benefits a few at the expense of communities and the planet.”
A week earlier, similar protests were held in a global day of action defending science.