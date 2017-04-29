Dolphins Shore Up Trenches On Day 3

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins traded up two spots in the fifth round to select Utah guard Isaac Asiata and followed that fourteen picks later with LSU defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

With three picks in the 5th round, Miami swapped two of them, No. 166 and No. 184, with the Philadelphia Eagles for No. 164 and No. 194.

The Dolphins used it on Asiata to take their first player on offense in the 2017 draft, after shoring up the defense with the first three rounds.

Listed at 6’3″ 335 lbs., Asiata, brother of Minnesota Vikings runningback Matt Asiata, is considered a tough interior lineman with a mean streak that played at both guard spots and started 43 games in college.

Davon Godchaux, 6’3″ 330 lbs., is a powerful defensive tackle prospect with an ability to both stop the run and provide pressure. He was taken at No. 178.

"I thought I was going to be picked in the third round. The Miami Dolphins got a steal," Godchaux. "Worked out for the best. I'm a Dolphin." — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 29, 2017

New Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux was arrested in late September and charged with false imprisonment & domestic abuse. Charges dropped later — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 29, 2017

In the 6th round, Miami solidified the DT position with Oklahoma State’s Vincent Taylor. Taylor led his team in sacks and tackles for loss and blocked 6 kicks.