560 WQAM’s CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!

April 29, 2017 8:00 AM
This Cinco De Mayo, it’s time to Party with 560 WQAM!

Join the WQAM Street Team at the biggest and best Cinco De Mayo Celebrations across South Florida!

On Friday May 5th, be sure to grab some ice cold Corona while enjoying the festivities at Cabo Flats, 11401 SW 12th Street, Doral from 6pm – 8pm.

Then on Saturday, May 6th, we’ll be partying at Gulfstream Race Track, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach from 3pm – 5pm.

While you are at both locations, register to win a pair of tickets to Baseball’s Summer Classic at Marlins Park on July 11th, 2017.

It’s the biggest and best Cinco De Mayo Celebrations across South Florida!

