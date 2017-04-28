Trump: Tension With N Korea Could Soon Reach Boiling Point

April 28, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, North Korea, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Tensions with North Kora could soon reach a boiling point, warned President Donald Trump if the rogue nation continues to pursue nuclear missiles.

“There’s a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea,” said Trump.

The U.S. military has put on a show of force in the region in recent days. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says China has helped by applying pressuring to North Korea.

They informed the regime that if they did conduct further nuclear tests, China would be taking sanctions actions on their own,” said Tillerson during an interview on Fox News.

On Friday, Tillerson heads to the United Nations to discuss applying sanctions against North Korea.

The tough talk came as the House agreed on Thursday to vote on a bill to keep the federal government open for at least another week while they try to come to terms on a budget. Democrats had threatened to oppose the spending bill, essentially shutting down the government, if Republicans moved forward on a revised plan to repeal and replacement Obamacare.

“The Democrats at the last minute have come in and thrown a lot of monkey wrenches into the ability for this to get done,” said White House spokesman Sean Spicer during a news briefing.

After failing to secure enough votes on Thursday, House Republicans once again tabled the health care vote, denying President Trump a major legislative victory one day before his 100th day in office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch