Trump: Tension With N Korea Could Soon Reach Boiling Point

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Tensions with North Kora could soon reach a boiling point, warned President Donald Trump if the rogue nation continues to pursue nuclear missiles.
“There’s a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea,” said Trump.
The U.S. military has put on a show of force in the region in recent days. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says China has helped by applying pressuring to North Korea.
They informed the regime that if they did conduct further nuclear tests, China would be taking sanctions actions on their own,” said Tillerson during an interview on Fox News.
On Friday, Tillerson heads to the United Nations to discuss applying sanctions against North Korea.
The tough talk came as the House agreed on Thursday to vote on a bill to keep the federal government open for at least another week while they try to come to terms on a budget. Democrats had threatened to oppose the spending bill, essentially shutting down the government, if Republicans moved forward on a revised plan to repeal and replacement Obamacare.
“The Democrats at the last minute have come in and thrown a lot of monkey wrenches into the ability for this to get done,” said White House spokesman Sean Spicer during a news briefing.
After failing to secure enough votes on Thursday, House Republicans once again tabled the health care vote, denying President Trump a major legislative victory one day before his 100th day in office.