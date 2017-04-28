Tow Truck Driver Killed On The Job Near Broward Mall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – A tow truck driver was killed on the job Friday morning while picking up a car near the Westfield Broward Mall in Plantation.
The disabled vehicle was in the 8100 block of West Broward Boulevard.
Plantation police are not sure if the accident happened while he was lifting the vehicle in preparation for the tow or if he was trying to adjust it after the lift. Somehow it became loose and fell on him.
Plantation Fire received a call about the accident just after 5:30 a.m. Fire rescue personnel pronounced the driver man on the scene.
The tow truck company which employed him said he was single and in his 30s.