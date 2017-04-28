Touching Tribute To Local Veterans During Honor Flight South Florida

April 28, 2017 11:40 PM
David Agudelo, Honor Flight, Honor Flight South Florida, Veterans

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 News would like you to join us on a touching tribute to veterans of World War II and the Korean War. We were the only television station to travel with dozens of local veterans who took part in the recent Honor Flight South Florida, a trip to Washington, D.C. where veterans visit and reflect at the memorials built in their honor.

This truly unique story was filmed by CBS4 photojournalist David Agudelo.

He captured the special moments when those veterans received thanks and paused to remember, reflect and honor the brave men and women who have given all for their service to America.

Honor Flight began in May 2005, when six small planes flew from Springfield, Ohio, to Washington with 12 veterans aboard. In less than a dozen years, the idea blossomed to include an Honor Flight Network of 130 hubs. About 160,000 war veterans have been flown to Washington; the South Florida hub, which serves from Monroe County to Boca Raton, sponsors three flights a year.

