Temporary Passport Offices To Open After Water Damage Fiasco

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Following the water damage fiasco that shut down the Miami Passport Agency, temporary offices will finally be opening next Monday.
The move comes after Sen. Bill Nelson urged the State Department to accommodate travelers while repairs are made to the current office.
These temporary locations are for customers who are traveling in eight to 20 days. The temporary location hours and days of operation will vary. You can visit the Miami Passport Agency’s website for updates on the locations.
Customers who are traveling in seven days or less must apply at another passport agency. The closest passport agencies to Florida are in Atlanta and New Orleans.
All travelers leaving within 20 days must schedule appointments by calling the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778 or 1-888-874-7793 (TTY/TTD).
As for what happened to the Miami Passport Agency, located in the Omni building on Biscayne Boulevard, a burst pipe is to blame.
According to the State Department, it will remain closed until further notice.
The shutdown drastically affects passport applications throughout the region, whether or not they were filed at the Miami office.