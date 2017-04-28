Disturbing Sex Trend ‘Stealthing’ Raising Legal & Ethical Concerns

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A disturbing new trend with dangerous consequences involves men taking off their condoms during consensual sex, and then bragging about it online.

“I’ve seen it on social media,” said USF student Aubree Segismondi. “It’s not ethical and it’s not right.”

The unsettling, and possibly dangerous, sex trend is called “stealthing.”

“Yeah, I mean you’re susceptible to STDs, pregnancy, stuff like that. Emotional trauma,” said Jessi Rowe, in her third year at USF.

A new study in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law defines stealthing as a man secretly removing his condom in the middle of sex.

Kathleen Kempke, with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, says she’s aware of the study – and the trend.

“I have had other cases that I’ve been very similar to this,” said Kempke.

As far as the crisis center is concerned, a person who feels violated is a victim.

“And they deserve the same kind of services and support that a victim that is raped by a stranger or a raped by an acquaintance would get,” said Kempke.

The study also pointed to online forums. Men, bragging about stealthing. How to get away with it. Even suggesting it’s their right to, “spread one’s seed.”

“I think they should find a mate that’s willing to procreate with them at the time,” said USF Junior Joseph Aldrich, “But if they have a condom on, then there’s not an idea of procreation. It’s more for pleasure.”

As far as using existing statutes to prosecute stealthers in Florida, attorney Robert Gonzalez said they don’t exist.

“Unfortunately, because it would be based on a case, unless the legislature, a specific statute,” Gonzalez said. “Then we would have to wait until we find a case or until a case comes up.”

Gonzalez said stealthing, while despicable, could be difficult to prove as a sexual assault, since the sex itself was initially consensual.

“Obviously, this is difficult to prove,” CBS4’s Vanessa Borge said.

“Absolutely, because how can you really prove this person removed the condom,” Gonzalez said.

The study concludes existing laws don’t specifically cover stealthing, despite the heightened risk of pregnancy and even public health risk associated with spreading sexually transmitted diseases.

If a law doesn’t already exist, Segismondi said, “There should be.”

According to the journal article, there is no record that a U.S. court has ever been asked to review a case of stealthing.