One Dead In Tri-Rail Accident, Expect Delays

April 28, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Broward, Deadly Accident, Pompano Beach, Tri Rail

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person is dead after an incident at the Tri-Rail Station in Pompano Beach.

Fire officials confirm a 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near 3491 NW 8th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say this appears to be accidental. It appears the person was trying to get on the train and tried to grab onto it when he died.

The deadly accident is causing some delays for riders. At last check, one of the northbound trains was terminated due to the incident.  For trains headed southbound, there are number of delays.

Click here for the latest delay information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch