One Dead In Tri-Rail Accident, Expect Delays

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person is dead after an incident at the Tri-Rail Station in Pompano Beach.
Fire officials confirm a 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near 3491 NW 8th Avenue.
Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say this appears to be accidental. It appears the person was trying to get on the train and tried to grab onto it when he died.
The deadly accident is causing some delays for riders. At last check, one of the northbound trains was terminated due to the incident. For trains headed southbound, there are number of delays.
