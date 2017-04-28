Make This A Summer To Remember With Lots Of Summer Camp Options To Choose From There Is Something For All Tastes – Register Today!

“I’m bored.”

The two most dreaded words parents may hear from children who are free from the routine of school and uncertain about how to spend their time during summer break. Thankfully, parents have options. It’s called summer camps and children can spend their free time engaged in everything from arts to sports to field trips and swimming activities.

Planning ahead is the key to making sure your child has a rich, fulfilling and memorable summer break. Now is the time to sit down with your child and ask them what interests them or what they would like to try for the first time. Get your child involved in the planning process so they can point you toward a program that satisfies their curiosities.

The school year is packed with homework, activities and deadlines. Summer break should be a time to allow children to focus on having fun and exploring. Try enrolling your child in an educational or creative program that will help develop healthy emotional and social skills.

Learn how a Miami-Dade Parks Summer Camp program can give your child an enriching, fulfilling summer they won’t ever forget!

Art & Culture Camps

Is there a budding actress or dancer in your family? If so, be sure to register them at one of these specialty arts camps.

Girls Empowerment and Mentoring (G.E.M.) Arts Camp • Girls 10-15

This inclusive learning program introduces campers to fine arts and leadership through enrichment experiences, including performing and visual arts, photography and so much more.

Girls Empowerment and Mentoring (G.E.M.) Arts Camp • Girls 6-9

G.E.M’s ‘Little Sisters’ program for younger girls explores a variety of arts Children in the program will discover their interests and talents through dance, theater, painting, music, arts and crafts. theater, painting, music, arts and crafts.

Raices Specialty Visual & Performing Arts Camp • Ages 6-14

Unleash your imagination and creativity this summer! Boys and girls will explore several styles of visual and performing arts. The camp offers painting and drawing, photography, acting, fashion design and much more. Campers will have the opportunity to play tennis and basketball. The camp also teaches children about swimming safety. Field trips to art galleries, museums and movies are part of the camp experience.

Camp for Children with Disabilities

Children with disabilities will find enriching camp experiences in sports, swimming, arts, crafts and field trips. Managed by Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists, these camps are sponsored by The Children’s Trust. Most of these camps offer a rolling registration, so parents can enroll their child for one week or several weeks any time throughout the summer. You should register at least one week prior to the desired start date.

Camps at the Deering Estate

Activities are nature based and include hiking, kayaking, science experiments, arts and crafts, and more! All camps are held at the Deering Estate 16701 SW 72 Avenue, Miami, FL. For more information, call 305.235.1668 ext. 233.

Camp Owaissa Bauer

Ready for adventure? Spend your summer exploring 114 acres of protected rockland hammock. Campers will participate in traditional camp games, crafts, swimming and sports. They will also get to experience activities such as trail biking, archery, science, rocketry, cooking, learning about reptiles and exploring caves! Camp Owaissa Bauer, 17001 SW 264 Street, Homestead, FL 33031. For more information, call 305.247.6015.

EcoAdventures

These nature-based camps are packed with fun and educational programming. Campers will go on environmental adventures, perform scientific experiments and engage in activities in the great outdoors such as kayaking, canoeing, and hiking.

Golf Camps

If your child has an interest in learning golf, sign them up for camp where they can learn how to play this popular sport. There is something for everyone regardless of experience.

Residential (Overnight) Camps with the University of Florida/IFAS Extension 4-H Youth Programs

Camp Cloverleaf 2017

Ages 8 – 12

Camp Cloverleaf is nestled on the banks of Lake Francis in Highlands County. The camp provides the perfect opportunity for youth to escape from the noise of the busy world and an opportunity to interact with nature. Campers will enjoy kayaking, fishing, cooking, fine art performances and more! Residential camping gives youth the opportunity to develop independence, generosity and a sense of belonging.

June 19 – June 23

Weekly rate: $240

Camp Cloverleaf, 126 Cloverleaf Rd., Lake Placid, FL 33852

To register call the 4-H office at 305.769.4050.

4-H Legislature in Tallahassee

Ages 13 – 18

At 4-H Legislature, teens will develop their debating and public speaking skills and learn how to analyze legislation, all while making new friends and having fun! During this week-long civic-centered camp, campers will be able to sponsor a bill, amend it, lobby on its behalf and then debate it on the floor of the State Capitol.

June 26 – 30

Weekly rate: $250/Transportation $35

Florida State University, Cawthon Hall 119 Honors Way, Tallahassee, FL 32304

To register, call the 4-H office at 305.769.4050, or contact 4-H Agent Jeramy Smith at 305.814.2378

4-H University at the University of Florida

Ages 13-18

Florida 4-H University is a week-long overnight event for youth at the University of Florida. Attendees will participate in educational workshops led by University of Florida faculty. They will explore career opportunities, lead community service activities and interact with youth from all over the state. Participants get to have fun while developing critical life skills that will help them become productive and engaged citizens of their communities, their country and world.

July 31 – August 3

Weekly rate: $250

University of Florida, Reitz Union 686 Museum Road, Gainesville, Florida 32611

To register, call the 4-H office at 305.769.4050, or contact 4-H Agent Jeramy Smith at 305.814.2378

Zoo Miami Camp

Zoo Miami Camp is designed to immerse children into the world of wildlife and conservation. It’s a funfilled learning adventure that includes live animal presentations, craft projects, zookeeper talks, wildlife enrichment activities and visits to exhibits.

Our Summer Camps run June 12 – Aug. 11, with select sites open through Aug. 18. Online registration begins May 1. To register your child in person, visit a park with a summer camp beginning May 2.

Families in need of financial assistance must register and apply for assistance in person at your selected park. For more information call 786-315-5410.

