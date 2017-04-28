In The Recruiting Huddle: Miguel Edwards – Deerfield Beach

April 28, 2017 2:59 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Miguel Edwards
POSITION: FS/CB
SCHOOL: Deerfield Beach
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: The first time we had the chance to watch this quality football player was in the summer of his eighth grade year – right before entering high school. What he did as an incoming freshman, competing against quality football players, was show how versatile he could be – playing corner and locking up big-time receivers. Over the past three years – at Coconut Creek – and now with the Bucks, Edwards has more than proven that he is one of the elite defensive secondary performers in a very talented South Florida.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4716488/miguel-edwards

