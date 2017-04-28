In The Recruiting Huddle: Jamal Anderson – South Dade

PLAYER: Jamal Anderson
POSITION: CB
SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 175
SCOUTING: When we last checked in on Anderson, he was starting to turn heads with his play in the secondary. Since that time, he has really started to make an impression on a team that is quietly putting things together – especially in the secondary. Here is a gifted secondary performer who is not only athletic but is a very good football player. Anderson has very good speed and outstanding cover skills. He will get plenty of exposure this season as his team has a chance for several spotlight games. Another in a long line of talented football players at this school.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7078152/jamal-anderson