House, Senate Narrowly Pass Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Congress voted Friday on a week-long extension of a temporary spending bill that will keep the federal government running beyond Friday evening.

The extension narrowly passed and is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk.

If it didn’t pass, the federal government would have partially shut down on Saturday, which is coincidentally President Trump’s 100th day in office.

The government would have run out of money at midnight and House lawmakers narrowly passed a bill to temporarily extend a short-term spending measure by another week, to May 5th.

This gives Congress a little more time to debate legislation on a deal that would give a trillion dollars to fund federal agencies through September – the end of the fiscal year.

Meantime, as budget talks continue Democrats want Republicans to halt new efforts to repeal and replace ‘Obamacare.’

“It would be a disaster if the government shut down and I hope we do our jobs and make sure it stays open,” said Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT).

Compromises were made after Democrats threatened a shutdown. The demand for funding the border wall was dropped and an agreement was made to pay health care subsidies for low-income Americans.

“The Democrats at the last-minute have come in and thrown a lot of monkey wrenches into the ability for this to get done,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the president’s budget miserable during a news conference and criticized his first 100 days in office

“President Trump’s first 100 days in office are based on broken promises…I give him an F,” said Pelosi (D-CA).

With neither party wanting a federal government shutdown, a deal seemed likely to come in time to keep America open for business.

Next up on the agenda, the House will vote on revisions approved by the House Freedom Caucus to overhaul ‘Obamacare’ as early as next week. House leaders delayed a vote on that newest plan on Thursday.