Hollywood Man Reportedly Beat Pregnant Wife To Death With Wrench

April 28, 2017 8:44 AM
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) — A man reportedly beat his wife to death in front of their four children because he believed she was pregnant with another man’s child.

Claude Sejour, 48, reportedly told police he killed his wife during an argument after his wife put her boyfriend on speaker phone. He told Sejour that Joseph was pregnant with his child.

Officers found Marie Carmel Joseph lifeless on a bed inside the home. Officers said the 17-year-old daughter was shaking her mother’s body as the other children — ages 14, 12 and 4 — were nearby.

Sejour has been charged with first-degree murder.

