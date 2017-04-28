WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Fyre Fest In Bahamas Fizzles, Concert Goers Stranded

April 28, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Bahamas, Festival Canceled, Music Festival

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The super exclusive, super hyped, and downright expensive, Fyre Fest in the Bahamas has fizzled.

Fyre Festival, promoted by super models and Kendall Jenner, had promised “culinary delights and luxury” over two weekends with tickets starting at $500 and going as high as $1,200.

But at the last minute organizers called the festival off, leaving many party-goers stranded and needing assistance from the U.S. embassy.

Fyre Festival organizers announced the cancellation of the “once-in-a-lifetime” concert on Twitter and their website after many fans had already arrived. People complained of spending thousands of dollars on tickets and travel to the Exuma islands in the Bahamas for what were supposed to be performances by Blink-182 and others.

Those stuck on the island took to Twitter to show what was really going on.

William N. Finley IV who arrived on Thursday posted that “So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city.”

Event organizers blamed “unforeseen and extenuating circumstances” in a Twitter post. They said they were working to arrange flights to Miami for those who had already arrived in Exuma and said inbound flights had been canceled.

