Colts Pick Fort Lauderdale’s Quincy Wilson In 2nd Round

April 28, 2017 10:38 PM By J.T. Wilcox
Indianapolis Colts, NFL Draft, NSU University School, Quincy Wilson

PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami) – Another South Florida kid is making his way to the National Football League.

Former Florida Gators cornerback Quincy Wilson, who was born in Fort Lauderdale and went NSU University School, was selected 46th overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

The son of former University of Miami defensive back Chad Wilson, Quincy helped the NSU University Sharks win a Class 3A football championship in 2012, though they were called the Suns back then.

Blessed with great size – 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds – and equipped with a football IQ that was fostered by his former-player-turned-coach father, Wilson took his talents to the University of Florida because it was one of the few programs that wanted to keep him at cornerback opposed to switching to safety.

The Wilson gene pool is deep, too. In addition to his father, who also briefly played in the NFL, Wilson has an older sister who played volleyball in college and a younger brother – Marco – who signed to play football for the University of Florida as a 4-star cornerback prospect out of Plantation American Heritage High School.

Wilson joins a healthy handful of other players on the Indianapolis Colts roster with South Florida high school ties.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is a Miami Springs High School alumnus; running back Frank Gore is one of the best running backs to ever come out of Coral Gables High School; the team drafted receiver Phillip Dorsett, who went to Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, two years ago; Monsignor Pace alum Stephen Morris is a reserve quarterback and the team recently signed former Miami Northwestern linebacker Sean Spence.

