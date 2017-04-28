Charles Harris: “Once I Put The Pads On There Is Going To Be A Rush, Guaranteed”

Miami Dolphins 2017 1st round pick, defensive end Charles Harris joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss about having the same number as Cameron Wake, the interaction between he and the Dolphins leading up to the draft and what he did after he was selected by Miami on Thursday night. He also talks about learning from the Dolphins defensive lineman and who he looked up to as a child.

On his interaction with the Dolphins prior to the draft- “It wasn’t that much. I met them at the combine. After that, I kept in contact with a couple of the coaches. Besides that, it wasn’t really [much contact].”

On Coach Gase’s call to tell him Miami was drafting him- “It was more ‘are you healthy, any issues off the field?’”

On what he did after being drafted- “I just went straight to sleep, got up in the morning and came to Fort Lauderdale. I had to take a commercial flight. I didn’t want to be big time coming down here. I had to get first class because of that leg room.”

On learning from the Dolphins current defensive lineman- “I have such an eagerness to learn, do my job, learn my role. I’m just humble about the whole process and want to come in and learn a lot from these guys.”

On what it means to be drafted into the NFL- “Football is all that really matters. All the cameras, media and endorsements doesn’t matter. Nothing matters more than playing this game. Once I put the pads on there is going to be a rush, guaranteed.”

On the idea of sacking Tom Brady someday- “I ain’t thought about it yet. I’m going to take it one game at a time, for sure. I am going to dominate this rookie camp. I don’t care if it’s Tom Brady or the lowest of the lows but I am going to give them my all.”

On who was wearing a costume at his draft party- “Yes it was a sasquatch, not Chewbacca. We go way back.”

