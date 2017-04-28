Exclusive: Angry Mom Demands Justice After Daughter’s Encounter With Miami Cop

April 28, 2017 6:21 PM By Peter D'Oench
Filed Under: Miami, Miami Police, Officer Arrested, Peter D'Oench, Sexual Assault

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Days after a City of Miami Police officer was arrested for allegedly using his badge to take advantage of a young woman, that victim’s mother is talking about the ordeal.

dddd Exclusive: Angry Mom Demands Justice After Daughters Encounter With Miami Cop

Officer Alexi Figueroa was arrested April 26, 2017, on charges of battery and false imprisonment.

It’s been more than a year since the alleged incident involving Officer Alexi Figueroa, 27, and a 19-year-old woman. She told police Figueroa put his hand down her shirt and tried to kiss her while she walked home with groceries.

The girl’s mom, Talitha Taylor, is grateful Figueroa was arrested but is still angry about what happened.

“How could you? I mean, you don’t have a daughter,” asked Taylor. “What were you thinking?”

Taylor said her daughter, now age 21, was left traumatized by the assault.

“I’m glad an arrest has been made for Mikeada and justice will be served,” she said. “She has never been arrested before for a crime. Never been in a police car. Nothing. This was very bad for Mikeada.”

It happened in January 2016, late at night, near N.W. 7th Avenue and N.W. 80th Street. Police said Figueroa was off duty and in uniform, saw Mikeada walking home and ordered her to get into his cruiser. Once inside, he tried kissing her and put his hand down her shirt, touching her breasts, according to the arrest report.

“I was very disappointed and very sad that this happened to her from someone in law enforcement, someone that we trust and respect,” said the girl’s mother.

Figueroa, a decorated cop, was charged with False Imprisonment and Simple Battery. The police report goes on to say that Figueroa asked if they could be “friends with benefits.”

Figueroa has been relieved of duty with pay and is out now on $22,000 bond. He’s being investigated by Miami Police Internal Affairs.

More from Peter D'Oench
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch