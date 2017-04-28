Exclusive: Angry Mom Demands Justice After Daughter’s Encounter With Miami Cop

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Days after a City of Miami Police officer was arrested for allegedly using his badge to take advantage of a young woman, that victim’s mother is talking about the ordeal.

It’s been more than a year since the alleged incident involving Officer Alexi Figueroa, 27, and a 19-year-old woman. She told police Figueroa put his hand down her shirt and tried to kiss her while she walked home with groceries.

The girl’s mom, Talitha Taylor, is grateful Figueroa was arrested but is still angry about what happened.

“How could you? I mean, you don’t have a daughter,” asked Taylor. “What were you thinking?”

Taylor said her daughter, now age 21, was left traumatized by the assault.

“I’m glad an arrest has been made for Mikeada and justice will be served,” she said. “She has never been arrested before for a crime. Never been in a police car. Nothing. This was very bad for Mikeada.”

It happened in January 2016, late at night, near N.W. 7th Avenue and N.W. 80th Street. Police said Figueroa was off duty and in uniform, saw Mikeada walking home and ordered her to get into his cruiser. Once inside, he tried kissing her and put his hand down her shirt, touching her breasts, according to the arrest report.

“I was very disappointed and very sad that this happened to her from someone in law enforcement, someone that we trust and respect,” said the girl’s mother.

Figueroa, a decorated cop, was charged with False Imprisonment and Simple Battery. The police report goes on to say that Figueroa asked if they could be “friends with benefits.”

Figueroa has been relieved of duty with pay and is out now on $22,000 bond. He’s being investigated by Miami Police Internal Affairs.