Wynwood Shooting Sends One Man To The Hospital

April 27, 2017 5:22 AM
Shooting Wynwood, Wynwood Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A night out on the town in Wynwood for three friends ended up with one of them being shot.

It happened a little after 1 a.m. at NW 26th Street between 1st and 2nd avenues.

The trio had just arrived and was headed to a club when they realized they had forgotten something and went back to their car to get it.

“Three males walked up to us, all three of them had weapons, one told us to get on the ground, I ran off, two shots rang off, my boy got hit,” said one of the friends who did wish to be identified.

One of the men was shot in the chest, he was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. His friends visited him and said he was alert and talking.

The armed attackers took off running after the shooting.

