Trump Eyeing NAFTA, Tax Reform As 100 Day Mark Approaches

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With just two days to go until President Donald Trump’s 100 days in office, the administration is pushing its new plan to overhaul the tax code and the president says they won’t be pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Thursday morning, the president tweeted out that he spoke with leaders of Mexico and Canada and agreed to renegotiate the deal he has often criticized but, he added, if they can’t reach an agreement he may still opt to terminate the agreement.

President Trump and his wife met with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and the first lady at the White House Thursday morning, but it’s his phone calls with Mexico and Canada that’s making headlines.

Just a day before, the president unveiled his tax reform blueprint but details won’t be revealed until the summer.

As presented, the plan would slash the corporate tax rate from 35 to 15 percent, cut rates for individuals and simplify the tax code by reducing the number of tax brackets from 7 to 3.

“The American economy has been held back and this is about unleashing economic growth,” said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Critics including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called it a giveaway to the wealthy.

“They don’t need another tax break while middle class Americans and those struggling to get there need help to stay afloat,” said Schumer.

With the president fast approaching the 100-day mark in office, a CBS News poll shows Americans remain sharply divided on their views of the commander in chief.

A majority of Republicans – 56 percent – say they are very confident in President Trump’s abilities while a majority of Democrats – 64 percent – are not at all confident. Independents are mixed.

The CBS poll also shows Americans are more positive about the U.S. fight against ISIS, That’s because of Republicans whose views have undergone a sharp upturn since President Trump took office.