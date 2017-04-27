Trump ‘Absolutely’ Considered Breaking Up 9th Circuit Court

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump is still fuming over rulings blocking his travel ban and later his ‘sanctuary cities‘ order, and says he is considering breaking up the West Coast-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Asked during a White House interview by the Washington Examiner if he’d thought about proposals to break up the court, Trump replied, “Absolutely, I have.” He added that “there are many people that want to break up the 9th Circuit. It’s outrageous.”
The comments echoed his Twitter criticism of the court Wednesday morning.
Trump called U.S. District Judge William Orrick’s preliminary injunction against his order stripping money from sanctuary cities “ridiculous” on Twitter. He said that he planned to take that case to the Supreme Court. But an administration appeal of the district court’s decision would go first to the 9th Circuit.
It’s something that could affect parts of South Florida even after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez changed county policy on holding immigrants for the federal government, undoing the county’s status as a ‘sanctuary city.’ Despite that move, the Justice Department sent letters last week advising communities, including Miami-Dade County, to prove they are in compliance with their order or risk losing grant money.
