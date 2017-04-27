Tallon On Panthers’ Poor Season: “We Will Not Let This Happen Again”

Florida Panthers General Manager, Dale Tallon joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the process of searching for a new head coach. They also talk about the upcoming expansion draft, Tallon’s role with the team and what went wrong last season.
On the 2016-17 season- “I think the offense was lacking because of the key injuries we had. Tom [Rowe] was a real pro, I’m proud of him for that. We will not let this happen again.”
On the coaching search- “That’s the number one priority right now, to hire a good coach. We want a modern day guy.”
On his role with the team- “They took away some of my tasks so I could focus on the hockey part of it. Took me a while to get adjusted to it. I’m used to being hands on. I’m excited about being a Panther and turning this thing around. Nothing has changed on my goal for the team.”
On the future for the team- “It takes time to build a championship team. It doesn’t happen in a year. I’m excited for our future. We’re going to work tirelessly to turn this thing around.”
On Alex Petrovic being exposed to the expansion draft- “Don’t believe everything you hear.”
