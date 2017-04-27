Suspected Park Perv Wanted On Child Sexual Abuse Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man wanted on charges related to child pornography was found watching underage girls in bathing suits play as he sat by a splash pad in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s investigators with Internet Crimes Against Children division began looking for Patrick Brogie, 55, late last month after speaking with a woman who said she saw he had a web history of regarding naked children on his cell phone, as well as pornographic content involving children as young as 10-years-old.

The woman said she stumbled onto this when she took his phone, while he was sleeping, to watch a movie.

She said when she went into the Google Chrome web history, she noticed searches for “Nude kids”, “Hot Thongs on Kids”, “naked European kids at beach” and there was a video link for a video which contained the words “16 yr old Russian” in the title, according to his arrest affidavit.

The woman told investigators this was not the first time something like this had happened. She said last August she found a listing in his phone’s web history for a video titled “8-year-old gang raped.” When she confronted him about it, she said he immediately deleted it saying it had been sent to him by a friend.

The woman told detectives that Brogie like to hang out near the children’s park with the water fountain near A1a and Atlantic Boulevard.

On April 12th, detectives got a warrant to seize and search Brogie’s mobile devices.

They finally tracked him down on Thursday, April 20th. A search of Brogie’s phone revealed he often searched for key terms specifically seeking images and videos involving minors including “Nude preteen girls”, “Preteen Lolita models” and “Preteen girls clothing bikini models.”

Detectives also found photos of girls between the ages of 3 and 6 at the splash pad. The images show the “girls in bathing suits and focus on their buttocks as they’re bending down,” according to the arrest affidavit.

On April 25th, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest and they found him the next day as he watched the children play.

Brogie has an active warrant from Germany for a 2008 case of sexual abuse of a child. Investigators fear he may have had inappropriate contact with children here. Anyone with information is asked to call the I.C.A.C. at (954) 888-5264.