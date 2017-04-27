Downtown Miami Streets Shutdown For Mercedes Benz Corporate Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thousands of runners will lace up Thursday for the Mercedes Benz Corporate Run in downtown Miami on Thursday.
This means drivers should be aware of road closures in the area that will last until late in the evening.
The northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard from the area near the Intercontinental Hotel to NE 5th Street have been shutdown.
This means the southbound lanes will handle traffic in both directions.
The race, which starts at 6:45 p.m., will start in front of Bayfront Park and end in front of Bayside Marketplace.
Due to the race, a number of other streets will also be closed down. The full list and map of the track is below.
- Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from Chopin Plaza to NE 5th St will be closed approximately 2PM to 11PM. All North bound traffic will be re-routed to the south bound lanes of Biscayne Blvd. at Chopin Plaza.
- Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin plaza south to Biscayne Blvd Way will be closed approximately 6:45PM to 7:15PM.
- Biscayne Blvd. Way from Biscayne Blvd to SE 3rd St. will be closed approximately 6:45PM to 7:20PM.
- SE 3rd Ave. from Biscayne Blvd. Way to SE 2nd St. will be closed approximately 6:45PM to 7:30PM.
- SE 2nd St. from SE 3rd Ave. to North River Drive will be closed approximately 6:45PM to 7:40PM.
- North River Drive from SW 2nd St. to NW 5th St. will be closed approximately 6:45PM to 7:50PM.
- NW 5th St. from North River Drive to NW 3rd Ct. will be closed approximately 6:45PM to 8:00PM.
- NW 3rd Ct. from NW 5th St. to NW 3rd St. will be closed approximately 6:45PM to 8:10PM.
- NW 3rd St. from NW 3rd Ct. to North Miami Ave. will be closed approximately 6:45PM to 8:20M.
- North Miami Ave. from NW 3rd St. to NE 2nd St. will be closed from approximately 6:45PM to 8:30PM.
- NE 2nd St. from North Miami Ave. to NE 2nd Ave. will be closed from approximately 6:45PM to 8:40 PM.
- NE 2nd Ave. from NE 2nd St. to NE 4th St. will be closed from approximately 6:45PM to 8:50PM.
- NE 4th St. from NE 2nd Ave. to Biscayne Blvd northbound lanes will be closed approximately 6:45PM to 9:00PM.
One Comment
The map here is not correct on where there are road closures