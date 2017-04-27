Play On? Florida Legislators May Approve Fantasy Sports

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Legislators may reach a deal this year on the murky legal status of fantasy sports in Florida.
House and Senate Republicans negotiating a comprehensive gambling bill that focuses primarily on casino gambling are including in the legislation proposals regarding fantasy sports.
Senate negotiators on Thursday offered their support for a House bill that says betting on fantasy contests would be allowed as long as the sponsor of the contest is not a participant.
Florida’s attorney general back in 1991 issued an opinion that football fantasy leagues were a form of illegal gambling. But fantasy leagues have continued to flourish and expand since then, including the creation of daily fantasy leagues.
Some Republican legislators tried unsuccessfully last year to legalize fantasy contests.
The annual session ends on May 5.
