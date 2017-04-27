On The Radar: Offseason Series – Part 19

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

With spring in full swing, many colleges and universities across the country are arriving in South Florida – only to find that there are so many athletes in new places.

What has become commonplace every year in Miami-Dade and Broward counties is something that many of us have learned to live with – there are more transfers than ever before.

Especially since the new School Choice Bill is going into effect.

Whether it’s a coach or scheme that you do not like or you want to go and get noticed – there are many reasons why students are jumping ship and leaving programs in the dust.

High school coaches are never obligated to sit down and tell you why you should or should not transfer. It goes back to the fact that nobody is looking after your best interest other than you, so remember that when other programs are swaying you to come and attend their school.

What looks real good to you right now, may not be as impressive when you arrive on campus. Make sure you do your homework and stop listening to others. Anyone who would give up a certain starting job to transfer to a program where you may get a championship ring and get little playing time, could never love the game and hope to move on to the next level. College coaches prefer their recruits to have game film and not still photos of them on the sidelines.

Just saying.

In South Florida, there is little margin for error, so try to make the right decision from the beginning. You do not want to get a reputation of bouncing around from school to school.

It will work against you. We’ve seen it for decades.

Remember to always follow up any offer or “promise” with correspondence to the coach that offered and the position coach who you will spend the most time with. Do not let anything pass by – that will cost you in the end.

Keep in mind that we will always promote our local football prospects – so they will always have exposure.

As we do throughout the year, every week we bring you some prospects to keep an eye on. This week, we add six more athletes to keep an eye on:

2019 – Domenic Bruzzi, LB, 6-1, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: One of the football players who really has a chance to burst onto the scene this season for the Lions. This is a football player who has passion and plays hard every down. Bruzzi is the perfect addition to this team. And as many will find out, he will help to maintain one of the area’s toughest defenses.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5481810/domenic-bruzzi

2018 – Kirby Burns, LB, 5-11, 200, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep: We first watched this quality football player two years ago and then saw him this past season – and came away impressed each time. Burns is another one of those hardworking kids who will do anything it takes to help head coach Rex Nottage and this program win football games. He is very quick and knows exactly where the flow of the play is at all times. Burns will be one of the prospects to keep an eye on this offseason and into the season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4519622/kirby-burns

2018 – Tai Lehtio, WR, 6-0, 195, Parkland Douglas: Following in the rather talented footsteps of his brother, here is one of the best football players in South Florida. Ever since his freshman season, Lehtio has been showcasing ability to catch the ball as well as playing anywhere this team needs him. He is a true throwback player who would opt to stay on the field all game instead of spending any time on the sideline. Lehtio is quick, strong and very athletic football prospect, who like his brother, gets it done in the classroom.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4061805/tai-lehtio

2019 – Christopher Manzini, OL, 6-5, 270, Miami Dr. Krop: One of the fast-rising standouts on the offensive line, there is no doubt that Manzini will get everyone’s attention this season. He has the size and athletic ability. Over the next year, look for him to add strength and continue learning how to play the position. Several opposing coaches believe that if he stays healthy and does what is needed, the sky in really the limit for Manzini. Keep an eye on his progress; he has the chance to be very special.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7688258/christopher-manzini

2018 – Shawn Valcin, FS/WR, 5-11, 170, Miami Norland: The Vikings get some help from western Broward County. When all is said and done, this is an athlete who can influence this program from either side of the ball. Valcin’s move to Miami-Dade County will give him a chance to really get on the map – playing against top-flight competition will help to gain exposure and improve his game. This is a talented football prospect.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5333141/shawn-valcin

2018 – Arrington Veargis, DB, 5-9, 155, South Miami: If you have followed high school football in Miami-Dade County over the years, you already know how many real prospects have come through this school. If they last name sounds familiar, he is the nephew of top prospect Joey Veargis, who was one of the best to ever wear a Cobra uniform. This Veargis will start being noticed this season because he is indeed a tremendous football player who was overlooked and under-recruited. Here is yet another impact athlete who will stand out in 2017.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8747503/arrington-veargis