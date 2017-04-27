Miami Police Confirm Arrest Of One Of Their Own

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police have confirmed one of their own was arrested.
Thursday morning, Miami Police Chief Rodolfo Llanes issued a statement on the arrest of Officer Alexi Figueroa.
They said Figueroa’s arrest came after a joint investigation between Miami-Dade Police and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
Officer Figueroa is now facing charges of false imprisonment and simple battery, Llanes said.
Sources told CBS4 on Wednesday that the charges stemmed from an incident from nearly two years before. While he was off duty, but in uniform and in his police cruiser, a woman claims Figueroa pulled her over and then detained her, the source said.
The source did not have more details about what happened during that detainment, but says the investigation started with Miami Police’s Internal Affairs unit. Something then made them decide to ask the Miami-Dade Police Department to investigate.
The officer was relieved of duty with pay back in February of 2016 and will remain relieved of duty until the conclusion of the court case and an internal investigation.
The President of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police Javier Ortiz released a statement on the matter Wednesday.
“The Fraternal Order of Police is currently representing Officer Figueroa and he is looking forward to his day in court to be exonerated of these charges.”