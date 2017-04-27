Liberty City Teen Shot In Face, Gunman On The Loose

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LIBERTY CITY (CBSMiami) — Gunfire in a South Florida neighborhood has left a teenager hospitalized with a wound to his face.
Just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday, the 14-year-old victim was at a house in Liberty City, along N.W. 15th Avenue and N.W. 58th Street, when he was shot.
“When you don’t give a damn about a kid, children are God’s chosen people,” said neighbor Jeffrey Brimberry. “If you don’t care about a child, then you don’t care about life itself. You deserve every punishment you get.”
The teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Miami Police said the bullet grazed his face and is expected to be okay.
Residents are on edge, saying shootings and car crashes are common in the area.
“This is getting ridiculous,” said Urly Stitte. “Right here on this street you’re standing, we have an accident every other day. We need stop signs because I see kids get hit.”
Police need your help to track down the shooter. They’re looking for a black Chevy Malibu.
If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.