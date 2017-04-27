WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

La Canfora On Dolphins Front Office: “Everybody Knows Their Role And Has A Shared Vision”

April 27, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Dolphins, NFL

interviews wqam La Canfora On Dolphins Front Office: Everybody Knows Their Role And Has A Shared Vision

CBS Sports NFL Insider, Jason La Canfora joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about if he enjoys the time of year around the NFL Draft, who he thinks will be going first overall and what he thinks of the diluted drug tests by Reuben Foster and Jabrill Peppers. They also discuss Adrian Peterson signing with the Saints and having faith in the Miami Dolphins draft process.

On trusting the Dolphins’ draft process- “They took foundational steps last year and they found a synergy and everybody knows their role and has a shared vision.”

On whether the Dolphins should draft David Njoku- “I don’t know how you wouldn’t consider him. This kid from Miami has a chance to be an offensive weapon.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Hochman, Crowder, and Krantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch