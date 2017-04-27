La Canfora On Dolphins Front Office: “Everybody Knows Their Role And Has A Shared Vision”

CBS Sports NFL Insider, Jason La Canfora joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about if he enjoys the time of year around the NFL Draft, who he thinks will be going first overall and what he thinks of the diluted drug tests by Reuben Foster and Jabrill Peppers. They also discuss Adrian Peterson signing with the Saints and having faith in the Miami Dolphins draft process.
On trusting the Dolphins’ draft process- “They took foundational steps last year and they found a synergy and everybody knows their role and has a shared vision.”
On whether the Dolphins should draft David Njoku- “I don’t know how you wouldn’t consider him. This kid from Miami has a chance to be an offensive weapon.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook