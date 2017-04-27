Surprise! Johnny Depp Appears As Jack Sparrow On Disney Ride

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California’s Disneyland got a surprise: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.
Johnny Depp donned the getup of his swashbuckling alter ego and interacted with riders on Wednesday.
It's not everyday that you come to Disneyland and see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the pirates attraction surprising fans and having their reactions recorded. This wasn't a known event. It was a surprise and yes Johnny Depp really did dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow and was talking to guests. They were filming boats interacting with him and we are thinking it's new promo for the new Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Men Tell No Tales film which is coming out May 26, 2017. This video was filmed Wednesday 4/26/17
Videos taken by park goers and shared on social media show Depp chatting with fans as they passed by on the ride’s boats. He also spoke to a crowd outside.
When your mom and dad see Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and its actually him!!
— Ken (@kennegirl97) April 27, 2017
Depp returns to the big screen as Sparrow next month in the fifth film based on the ride. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” opens May 26, after premiering at Shanghai Disneyland on May 11.
Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!!!
— Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017
