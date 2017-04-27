House Approves Everglades Python Hunting Bill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — In another effort to rid the Everglades of non-native species, a bill that would allow the state to enter into competitive bid contracts with private individuals to hunt down pythons, lionfish and other invasive species has snaked its way through the House.
The measure, which was unanimously passed on Wednesday, would establish a pilot program, which would track data on each non-native animal’s capture on state-managed land and water.
Florida currently spends $1.2 million in several statewide efforts to boost python removals. Some of the current incentives for hunters include an $8.10 hourly pay and monthly prize winnings.
Under the bill, pet dealers would also need to tag certain invasive species before putting them up for sale.
A similar bill in the Senate has moved ahead in two committee stops.
