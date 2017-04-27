Heat 2017 Home Preseason Schedule Features Three Divisional Opponents

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ink may still be drying on the Miami Heat’s emotional roller coaster of a season but for many in the organization, eyes are already on the future.

Pat Riley has some big decisions to make once the offseason arrives as Miami will have a good amount of money to spend on free agents.

Consideration will be given to guys like Dion Waiters and James Johnson, who are each facing the unknown of free agency but are coming off of impressive seasons with Miami.

Waiters has a player option for just over $3 million that he is likely to pick up, but Riley could be thinking of something more long-term.

Despite there being so much time between now and the next time Miami takes the floor, fans can already begin marking their calendars and saving the dates.

On Thursday the Heat released their home schedule for the 2017-18 NBA Preseason.

The first chance fans will have to see Miami in action will be on Sunday, October 1st when they host a Southeast Division rival, the Atlanta Hawks.

Here is Miami’s 2017 home preseason schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, October 1st- Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks 6 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, October 9th- Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, October 11th- Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards 7:30 p.m.

Starting next season, all Heat home games will be mobile only entry. That means fans will only be able to use tickets to enter American Airlines Arena via the official Miami Heat app, the Ticketmaster app or on http://www.Ticketmaster.com.