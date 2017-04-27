Florida Lawmakers In Budget Deadlock

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiaim/AP) — It’s “close but no cigar” in Tallahassee as lawmakers try to come up with a budget all sides can agree on.
Despite initially saying they had reached a deal, legislative leaders aren’t making much progress.
On Wednesday, Senate President Joe Negron said many of the major issues had been resolved in closed-door negotiations with House Speaker Richard Corcoran. Negron said a few items remained to be resolved in order to finish work on a new budget.
But as the day wore on, there were no signs that a final agreement had been reached.
Legislators have to have all their work on a new budget done by next Tuesday in order to wrap up their work on time.
The session ends on May 5.
Negron and Corcoran were initially supposed to be negotiating how much money to spend on key items. But it appears their private negotiations have extended into others areas outside the budget.
