Euthanasia Drug Found In Recalled Dog Food

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A California company has recalled two kinds of its canned dog food after a deadly drug was found in them.
Party Animal Inc. issued the recall after a Texas retailer said a customer had brought samples of the food to a testing lab, which detected pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug used on animals and humans alike.
The affected products, manufactured in 2015, include 13-ounce cans of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food (Lot #0136E15204 04, best by July 2019) and Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food (Lot #0134E15 237 13, best by August 2019).
“We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food. As pet parents ourselves, we take this matter seriously,” said Party Animal in a statement.
