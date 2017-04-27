Dolphins Select Pass Rusher Charles Harris With 22nd Pick Of 2017 NFL Draft

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Philadelphia (CBSMiami) – It was no secret that the Miami Dolphins were looking to upgrade their defense at the NFL Draft this year.

Almost three hours into the first round, Miami’s pick finally arrived and there were several strong defensive prospects available.

Ultimately, the Dolphins decision making combination of Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Grier and Adam Gase selected pass rushing specialist Charles Harris from the University of Missouri with the 22nd pick of the draft.

Harris isn’t the biggest guy out there at 6-foot-3, 253 pounds, but his combination of strength and speed is what turned him into a top-tier playmaking prospect.

A late bloomer, Harris didn’t begin playing football until his junior year of high school.

After redshirting his freshman year, Harris’ breakout year came in 2015 when he led the SEC with 18.5 tackles for loss in addition to seven sacks, earning all-SEC honors.

He was voted second-team all-SEC in 2016, finishing with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

The Dolphins did not host Harris for a pre-draft visit, which was by design.

General Manager Chris Grier told the media they stayed away from Harris on purpose in order to try and mask the team’s interest.

Grier said Miami had two players they were targeting as of two months ago and Harris was one of those two.

The NFL Draft will continue on Friday night with the second and third rounds.

The Dolphins hold one pick in the second round (54th overall) and one pick in the third round (97th overall).