Canes In The NFL Draft – By The Numbers

Over the next handful of days, the lives of many former college football players will change forever.

The 2017 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday night and run through Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The first round will take place Thursday, rounds two and three will be Friday and the final four rounds will go on Saturday.

As it has for years, the University of Miami will once again be a school that produces its fair share of pros. The tradition that UM has built has turned into a “pipeline to the NFL” – leading from Coral Gables to all 32 teams.

Here’s the Canes draft day history by the numbers:

327 – Miami’s 327 overall NFL or AFL selections lead the ACC.

251 – Miami has had 251 players chosen in the Modern Era of the NFL Draft (1970-present).

95 – The Hurricanes have had 95 draft picks since the start of the 2000 season – a figure that is tied for second among all NCAA teams.

63 – Miami has had 63 players taken in the first round of the NFL or AFL Draft.

42 – For 42 consecutive years, the Hurricanes have had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft.

37 – The Hurricanes have had 37 wide receivers and 37 linebackers picked in the Modern Era of the NFL Draft.

29 – Since 2000, Miami has had an NCAA-best 29 players chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft.

24 – The Hurricanes have had five or more players taken in the NFL Draft 24 times since 1980.

14 – For 14 consecutive seasons (1995-2008), the University of Miami had at least one player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

11 – Miami has had 11 players chosen in the NFL Draft on three separate occasions (1988, 1991 and 2002).

6 – The Hurricanes featured an NFL-record six first round Draft picks in 2004.

1 – Vinny Testaverde and Russell Maryland are the Hurricanes’ two No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks in program history.

