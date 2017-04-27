Authorities Release Venezuelan Activist Detained In Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Venezuelan man taken into custody while seeking asylum has been released.

Marco Coello, considered a political hero in his country, was jailed in Venezuela for protesting the government. From there, he fled the country to the United States, where he believed he would make his case to be granted political asylum.

Nearly two years later, he was taken into custody unexpectedly and now faces deportation.

On Thursday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted out Coello was released from the detention facility.

Good news. #Venezuela freedom activist Marco Coello was released from Krome detention facility. MR #VenezuelaEnDictadura pic.twitter.com/t3c7lUzNM3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 27, 2017

His attorney argued for Coello to be released on bond due to the fact that he suffers from PTSD after spending time in a Venezuelan jail. They will, of course, also continue to fight his deportation.

Just a day before, his father Armando Coello said it was something he did not expect to happen.

“I never think to see this situation in this country,” said Armando.

His attorney called his detainment a travesty.

“In my opinion, this is a travesty of justice,” said attorney Elizabeth Blandon. “Because our government would not even entertain the claim of asylum of a Venezuelan, who’s considered a hero and a political prisoner in Venezuela. He’s considered that on the international stage. Instead, what they did, is detain him.”

His family fears that should Coello be sent back to Venezuela, wracked with deadly protests for the past month, he will surely face prison and could be killed.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on the matter Thursday saying,

“Marco Coello has one misdemeanor criminal conviction and did not depart the country in accordance with his visa. As a result, he violated the terms of his nonimmigrant status in the United States. As Secretary Kelly has stated, ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.”