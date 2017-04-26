White House Presents Trump’s Tax Reform Plans

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As President Donald Trump approaches the 100 day mark of his presidency, the White House announced details of a major issue the president campaigned on – taxes.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced the White House’s plan to reform the tax code Wednesday afternoon.
“The president’s objective is creating economic growth,” said Mnuchin.
The proposal would cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent down to 15 percent.
Wednesday’s announcement is just an outline – the White House will present the final plans by August since they’re still figuring out how to pay for the cuts without adding to the deficit.
“The economic plan under Trump will grow the economy and will create massive amounts of revenues, trillions of dollars in additional revenues,” said Mnuchin.
Secretary Mnuchin has been meeting with House and Senate Republican leaders and all sides are hopeful the proposal can pass.
“We’ve been briefed on what they’re going to do and it’s basically along the same lines that we want to go,” said Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI).
