2 Arrested In Miami Beach Attempted Break-In

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two men have been charged after police say they were caught on camera trying to break into a Miami Beach home.

On Tuesday, just after 12:30 a.m., the owner of a home at 5328 North Bay Road, heard his front door bell alarm activate.

When he checked the door bell video, he saw two males leaving the front door area. The owner has several security cameras in and around the house. In checking the others he found one where the two males were captured climbing the six-foot fence that surrounds the home while two females remained outside the gate.

One of the men opened the unlocked door of the Porsche, the other opened the unlocked door of a nearby Land Rover. After rummaging around in the Land Rover he then turned his attention to a Cadillac.

Both then men then opened the front door of the breezeway and attempted to open an adjoining bedroom and laundry room door, both of which were locked.

As they walked toward the main entrance, they set off a motion alarm.

Both men then took off, jumped the front fence and ran into the neighborhood.

Using fingerprints left on the Porsche and Land Rover, police were able to identify 19-year-old Edward Ascencio and 19-year-old Disobel Dominique as their prime suspects.

They found that Miami police had arrested both men on an unrelated matter that afternoon after they were found in a stolen Jeep.

Miami Beach police arrested both for the attempted break-in and charged them with burglary.