Suspect Arrested In Road Rage Death Of Sunrise Trucker

CHICAGO (CBSMiami) – A 34-year-old man has been charged in last week’s shooting death of a Florida trucker along Interstate 88 near Oak Brook, Illinois.
Anthony Tillmon of Lansing faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old truck driver Edward Munoz.
Illinois State Police said a “road rage incident” led to the fatal shooting last Friday and that the two men did not know each other.
Munoz, who is from Sunrise, was taken to an area hospital after the shooting where he was pronounced dead.