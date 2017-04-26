Pope Francis Shares Hopeful Message In Surprise TED Talk

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In a surprise Ted Talk, Pope Francis shared his message with the community calling for unity.

During the conference in Vancouver called “The Future You,” the pope said the future is not just in the hands of politicians and great leaders but in the hands of all people.

“I would love it if this meeting could help to remind us that we all need each other,none of us is an island, an autonomous and independent “I,” separated from the other, and we can only build the future by standing together,” said the pope.

In a recorded message from the Vatican, Pope Francis called on the powerful to act humbly saying “If you don’t, your power will ruin you, and you will ruin the other.”

The pope’s video message was played for the audience at the conference where he had a warning to world leaders saying, “power is like drinking gin on an empty stomach.”

He said you wind up hurting yourself and others if you don’t use your power with humility and tenderness.

The surprise Ted Talk comes on the heels of the pope’s new coinless laundromat for the homeless in Rome. It’s part of his initiative to help the poor.

One man who sleeps at a hospital waiting room likens it to ‘a miracle’, saying the facility has ‘made life easier.’

As Pope Francis said in his speech, we have so much to do and we must do it together.

This is the first time the pope has addressed an international conference. The nearly 20 minute address took a year to coordinate between TED officials and the Vatican.