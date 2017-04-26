Florida City Teen Girl Shot, Killed By Brother

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida City family is mourning after a 13-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by her brother.
It happened Tuesday night at 421 NW 167th Street.
Investigator’s said the girl’s brother and a friend were handling a gun when it went off.
Neighbors said the girl was a good student and were stunned when they learned that she had died.
“It’s tragic that kids keep playing with guns, I mean where do they get them from. They shouldn’t have them, I mean they should be locked away somewhere safe,” said one man who lives in the neighborhood.
Police have not said if charges would be filed.
One Comment