Florida City Teen Girl Shot, Killed By Brother

April 26, 2017 5:24 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida City family is mourning after a 13-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by her brother.

It happened Tuesday night at 421 NW 167th Street.

Investigator’s said the girl’s brother and a friend were handling a gun when it went off.

Neighbors said the girl was a good student and were stunned when they learned that she had died.

“It’s tragic that kids keep playing with guns, I mean where do they get them from. They shouldn’t have them, I mean they should be locked away somewhere safe,” said one man who lives in the neighborhood.

Police have not said if charges would be filed.

