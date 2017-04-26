City Leaders Confirm 8 Attempts To Extort Money In Hoax Abductions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) — City leaders confirmed Wednesday there have been eight attempts to extort money from parents in Weston through a scam meant to scare a person into paying up.

In several of the cases the suspects claimed to have kidnapped students from Cypress Bay High School. Now authorities are asking parents to be aware of the scam and know what to do.

On at least three occasions since December, detectives say a person has called the parent of a Cypress Bay student and claimed that their child was being held for ransom.

CBS4 News spoke by phone with one of those victims. The mother said she knew her son was away from Cypress Bay at a sports competition. She was ready to take out however much money was necessary to keep her son safe.

“Various times he threatened to break my son’s neck or hurt him and he said, if you do what I say he’ll be okay but he wouldn’t let me talk to him,” said his mother.

The mother of that student quickly learned he was alright. For other parents, the scam has dragged on before they could determine their child was unharmed.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster for some of these victims,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Mellies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Mellies said the city put a warning in a newsletter earlier this month to tell parents about the scam which he said dated back several years. It’s happening across the country and appears to be random.

BSO does not believe that any parents have paid money to the suspects but they also believe many more attempts were made than they know of. They hope to catch the suspects but admit it’s a challenge. They say the calls are difficult to track and they usually come from outside of the country and have spoof numbers.

BSO says parents who get one of these calls need to stay calm, try to verify that their child is okay and not take matters into their own hands. If you can’t do that, call 911.

The school put out an email to parents a few weeks ago to warn them.

No one has been arrested at this point for these crimes but the FBI is aware of these cases.The FBI has been warning people nationwide about the crimes since at least 2015.