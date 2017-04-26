Breaking News: Multiple People Shot In Naranja

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Several people have been shot in South Miami-Dade.
According to police, the shooting took place at SW 139th Avenue and 266th Street in the area of Naranja.
Video from Chopper 4 captured at least two people on stretchers being loaded onto a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter as they were airlifted to a hospital.
Another two people were seen on stretchers being put into ambulances.
Miami-Dade police confirmed that their officers gave chase to a vehicle they were looking for in relation to the shooting.
The chase came to an end when the suspect bailed out in the area of SW 250th Street and SW 120th Avenue. A police perimeter encompassing several blocks was established.
Officers are going street by street, and in some cases, yard by yard with K9s, to find the driver.